Tyler Peroni, a broker with Re/Max Crown Realty, will serve as the 2021 chair of the Sudbury Real Estate Board. Established in 1950, the board serves some 375 Realtors in Greater Sudbury, Ont. and area.

Peroni has been a member of the SREB since 2015 and a director since 2016.

“I am honored to be chair of the SREB in 2021,” Peroni says. “We have a strong Board of Directors who are focused on member services, innovation and looking ahead.”

Joining Tyler around the virtual table in 2021 is Tanya Vanden Berg, a broker with Sutton Benchmark Realty as vice chair; Adam Haight, broker with Sutton Benchmark Realty as chair elect; Dan Gray, broker with Re/Max Sudbury as past chair; and Chris Hembruff, broker with Royal LePage Realty Team as director.

New directors to the SREB in 2021 are Amanda Denis, salesperson with Re/Max Sudbury; Didi Henri, salesperson with Coldwell Banker Charles Marsh Realty; Eric Benoit, salesperson with Sutton Benchmark Realty; and Denise Larocque, salesperson with Century 21 Select Realty.