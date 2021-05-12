Subhir Uppal, who was born and raised in Ottawa and has been a real estate broker for over 15 years, has opened a Redfin brokerage in Ottawa.

“I know Ottawans will appreciate Redfin’s customer-centric approach to real estate, combining the best full-service agents with lower fees and technology that makes the process of buying and selling a home easier,” says Uppal.

Redfin says that by meeting customers through its website and “using technology to make the buying and selling process more efficient, Redfin’s local agents are able to provide full service and charge a lower fee, saving customers $8,200 on average. In Ottawa, Redfin will sell homes for just a one-per-cent listing fee and refund a portion of its commission to its home-buying clients.”

Unlike most agents who are independent contractors, Redfin’s full-service agents are employees, who are paid a salary and receive bonuses for every home sale. Every Redfin customer is asked to review the service they received from their agent and these reviews are published on agents’ online profiles, the company says.

“Since first launching in Toronto and Vancouver in 2019, Redfin has been steadily growing our brand, web traffic and most importantly, our track record of happy clients in Canada,” says Blair Anderson, Redfin’s Ontario Broker of Record and market manager.