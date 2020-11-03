The owners of this Scarborough Bluffs home in Toronto, Jesleen and Jihad, are a young professional couple expecting their first child. They approached Taylor Smyth Architects to design a new residence, having been impressed by one of their other contemporary houses nearby. Both sites feature breathtaking views over Lake Ontario, perched 50 feet above the lake at the edge of the cliff formation known as the Scarborough Bluffs.

The architects say maximizing the views to the lake and embracing the landscape were guiding design inspirations. The house is focused on a two-storey great room, skylit along one side, and fully glazed at the back, with large sliding doors that open out to the backyard and swimming pool. An exterior planter extends inside, along with a vertical screen of oak slats, to define the separation between the great room and dining room. An open feature staircase winds through the centre of the house up to the third-floor roof terrace. This was requested by the client so they could enjoy spectacular views of the lake above the tree canopy.

Outside, the white stucco walls and black metal accent panels are combined with warm oak-look phenolic panels (Trespa) on the garage door and soffits, chosen for their no-maintenance composition.

The material palette inside features light oak floors throughout, with accents of both white and black large-scale porcelain, the former reproducing the rich patterns of Statuario marble. The second floor contains three bedrooms. The primary bedroom features a spacious and luxurious ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet, where the white and black porcelain slabs are combined to create a dramatic contrast.

Since moving into the house, the client has welcomed their second child and the house has become a frequent destination for large extended family events. “My daughter loves it here,” Jesleen says. “Every morning she comes down to the living room and says, hello world! She likes to wave out to the birds and the trees.”

Photos by Doublespace Photography