Stigmatized properties and the duty to disclose

Have you ever had that feeling that you weren’t alone in a room, even though you were? While it’s particularly easy to pay attention to details like the neighbourhood, price, size and condition of a property, what if you come across a property that is haunted or was associated with a crime? When a property carries an unfavourable quality or is unattractive to the buyer or tenant for reasons completely unrelated to the physical condition or features in a home, then it’s referred to as a stigmatized property.

This includes a suicide or death in the property, a property that is vandalized or a property that was formerly a grow op. In this video, we share our own experience of buying and selling stigmatized properties. We discover that the degrees of what one might find acceptable may not be acceptable to another. Learn the steps you need to take as a real estate professional when representing your buyer or seller on a stigmatized property.