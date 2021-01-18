Stewart Elston of Powell Property Group in Winnipeg is the 2021 president of the Manitoba Real Estate Association.

Prior to entering real estate in 1987, Elston was a successful retail executive. His career included regional director roles with The Hudson’s Bay Company, Pharmasave and Pharma Plus Rexall. Desiring greater flexibility and self-determination, the association says Elston decided to become his own boss and pursue a career in real estate.

“I was a hard worker and would apply myself to anything I set out to do,” he says. “I thought my steadfast work ethic would make me immediately successful as a Realtor. I soon realized there was much to learn and in my first year, I worked long hours and made very little money.

“Thankfully, people in the real estate industry are very helpful. I asked a lot of questions and of course back then, everyone was in the office, so it was easy to share tips and advice,” says Elston.

When asked what advice he would give a new Realtor, Elston recalled a situation involving a builder and purchaser and their negotiated terms. “You can’t rely on verbal terms, make sure everything is in writing because when the deal is done, memories are short.”

Elston has been volunteering at The Winnipeg Realtors Association in various capacities since 2011. He has a joint degree in economics and political science, so WRA’s government relations committee was a natural place to start. He has also held numerous board positions with WRA, including president in 2016. This role led him to serve on the MREA board, and in 2018, he was elected to director at large on the MREA board of directors. Elston has held a number of senior roles since then.

The 2021 MREA executive officers also include Julie Friesen of Delta Real Estate, Steinbach, president elect; Chris Dudeck, Coldwell Banker Preferred Real Estate, Winnipeg, treasurer; and Glen Tosh, Royal LePage Martin-Liberty Realty, Brandon, past president.

Roberta Weiss, Century 21 Bachman & Associates, Winnipeg is education chair. Lorne Weiss, Century 21 Bachman & Associates, Winnipeg, is the Manitoba Political Action Committee chair. Serving as directors at large are Jennifer Berthelette, Ethos Realty, Winnipeg; Chris Pennycook, Royal LePage Dynamic Real Estate, Winnipeg; Adrian Schulz, Imperial Properties, Winnipeg; and Trevor Clay, Capital Commercial Real Estate Services, Winnipeg.

Kourosh Doustshenas, Expert Real Estate Services, Winnipeg, is the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board president. Akash Bedi, Re/Max Executives Realty, Winnipeg, is Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board president elect. Marlee Murray, Royal LePage Martin-Liberty Realty, Brandon, is the Brandon Area Realtors president. Michael Barrett, Century 21 Westman Ltd., Brandon, serves as CREA regional director.