Property management firm FirstService Residential has appointed Stacey S. Kurck as vice president, client engagement and business development for its Ontario market.

Kurck’s extensive background includes more than 20 years of experience in business development, marketing, strategic planning and mentorships. Prior to joining FirstService Residential, Kurck established a boutique property management firm specializing in condominium management that was sold in 2017.

“I am excited to join FirstService Residential with its established and respected service culture,” says Kurck. “I look forward to contributing to the growth of the company.”

FirstService Residential Ontario has also promoted John Damaren to vice president of community development and governance. Damaren is an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience. He leads a team responsible for all aspects of new community start-up, through to registration and turnover. The same team that provides ongoing developer consulting services is responsible for starting up the community itself. These appointments align with aggressive growth goals in North America’s fastest growing market, the company says.

“I am thrilled that Stacey is joining our executive leadership team as we have been looking for someone of her calibre to take on the role of vice president, client engagement and business development. I consider her hiring and John’s promotion to be an advancement of our growth trajectory as we focus on enhancing the service we deliver to our clients,” says Mark Hopkins, president of FirstService Residential Ontario.

The company partners with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and co-operatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties.