Tight market conditions prevailed throughout the GTA in 2021, with a lack of inventory across all home types. Going into 2022 there’s still a lack of resale listings and it’s expected to stay this way for several more months.

Meanwhile, brokers and agents have clients who are anxious to get into the market before prices shoot up any higher or before interest rates go up…in either case, buying pre-construction is the ideal solution!

Some resale agents/brokers are not accustomed to selling pre-construction. Kingdom Development Inc. understands this and is helping brokerages and agents who wish to explore the exciting world of selling pre-construction…to promote their latest North York project—Lawrence Hill Urban Towns. In fact Kingdom has even gone so far as to prepare free, social media assets for agents to download and post to various social media platforms such as: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and You Tube.

WEBINAR COMING UP

Kingdom Development has a lunch ‘n learn webinar coming up, introducing brokers and agents to Lawrence Hill Urban Towns–on Thursday, February 3rd at 1:30 pm.

Kingdom Development’s Philosophy

Reach higher. Be better. Think deeper. Build a better world. These are the four pillars of Kingdom Canada, the foundation that has helped the company establish a reputation as one of the top builders in the Canadian real estate development industry, and the same pillars driving the design and development of their latest community, Lawrence Hill Urban Towns.

With 222 luxury urban towns nestled in a lushly landscaped enclave, close to Edwards Gardens, the Shops at Don Mills, and the Crosstown LRT, Lawrence Hill Urban Towns is a new jewel in the centre of the GTA. But there’s more to this exciting project than just a sophisticated exterior – Lawrence Hill Urban Towns is one of the first concrete-built townhome communities in the city, an insightful choice from Kingdom and a testament to their unwavering commitment to the comfort, safety and satisfaction of their homeowners.

Kingdom understands that a builder’s reputation is of utmost importance. Homebuyers and investors want to have the confidence that when they invest in a pre-construction project, it won’t get cancelled due to increased costs in materials. There has been a lot of talk about the cost of lumber going up. Well, good news, Kingdom’s Lawrence Hill Urban Towns project is being built out of concrete!

Structurally Superior Concrete Construction

While typical condo towns are stick-built – meaning they use a wooden frame constructed piece by piece (or stick by stick) – Lawrence Hill Urban Towns will use a solid reinforced concrete structure, offering superior comfort and quality. The benefits to residents are numerous:

Cleaner indoor air.

2x the soundproofing.

Zero vibrations.

A safer home.

Lower insurance premiums.

Better value.

Surrounded by Sophistication

With function fully optimized by the superior concrete foundation, form steps up to steal the show. Lawrence Hill Urban Towns cuts a striking figure with a contemporary exterior that combines architecturally-superior dark brick veneer and durable wood-look aluminum siding in beautiful contrast. The design, by Toronto-based TAES Architects Inc., is a wonderful example of the studio’s international aesthetic (the team has studied and worked on four continents, from Australia to Asia, North America to Europe) combining a minimal northern European sensibility with an emphasis on the outdoors found in an intimate community, and a hint of sleek NYC style.

Expansive windows and glazed balcony railings offer clear sightlines onto exquisite landscape design. Green lawns, colourful plants, and tree canopies surround the community and create a setting where friends can picnic, children can play, and families can create lasting memories outdoors. Whether walking through the courtyard, perched on a private urban patio, sitting on a balcony, or lounging on an all-season rooftop terrace, residents at Lawrence Hill Urban Towns are connected to nature and a healthier way to live.

Residents will have their pick of outdoor living spaces: private garden patios, wrap-around balconies, or enormous rooftop terraces with built-in gas barbeque, water and electrical connections, and sweeping treetop views, offering an urban backyard and a private sanctuary from city life.

The interiors by Tomas Pearce are just as breathtaking. Discover spacious, light-filled, 2- and 3-bedroom plans with elegant features, bespoke finishes, and sophisticated details like 9’ ceilings, wide plank flooring, spa-inspired bathrooms, and gourmet kitchens complete with quartz countertops and integrated appliances.

So Much to Love

Beyond the contemporary architecture and sophisticated interiors there’s even more to love at Lawrence Hill Urban Towns. Residents will have access to an upscale amenity space that transforms from a sleek dining room and lounge, to a flexible work/study space for today’s modern lifestyle.

They will enjoy the sound of laughter and the warmth of sunlight in an adjacent parkette that Kingdom Canada is integrating into the site to encourage a deeper connection to the outdoors. And of course, they’ll reap the remarkable benefits of a prime location in the centre of the GTA.

Just minutes from Highway 401 and the DVP; the “Lawrence 54” and “Victoria Park 24” buses, offering easy connections to the Yonge-University and Bloor-Danforth subway lines; and the Eglinton LRT, with two stations planned just south of Lawrence Hill Urban Towns; this is truly a community with transit at its heart.

Close to shopping, dining, arts, culture, education, parks and community services, Lawrence Hill Urban Towns offers everything that makes urban living so attractive, but tucked away, in a peaceful enclave, surrounded by nature.

Walk to The Shops at Don Mills for an afternoon strolling through the open-air mall, or head to Bayview Village, Fairview Mall, Eglinton Square or Yorkdale, all just a short drive from home. Spend an afternoon soaking up science and culture at the Ontario Science Centre or the Aga Khan Museum. Stop and smell the roses at Edwards Gardens or explore the trails of the Charles Sauriol Conservation Area, ET Seton Park, Sunnybrook Park and Moccasin Trail Park.

From top to bottom, inside and out, every luxurious detail at Lawrence Hill Urban Towns is a testament to Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to strong community, superior construction and exceptional design. One look is all it takes to fall in love.

