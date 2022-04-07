The following is sponsored, promotional content. This content is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of REM.

Multifamily investors from across Canada and the United States are coming to Toronto on May 14 and 15 for The Multifamily Conference.

“The Multifamily Conference is for investors who are building, scaling, and profiting in multifamily real estate,” says Seth Ferguson, Conference Chairman and 13-year real estate veteran. “For multifamily beginners, the conference will give you a solid foundation in apartment investing fundamentals and will show you what’s possible. For experienced investors, the theme is scale: how to scale in number of units, how to efficiently raise and deploy investor capital, and how to take your portfolio and business to the next level.”

The conference is Canada’s first major real estate in-person event this year and is bringing investors back together to network, learn, and have fun. “Zoom doesn’t come close to replacing real, face-to-face networking,” says Ferguson. “After two years, there is a tremendous appetite for getting back together in-person and getting some deals done.”

The speaker roster features a who’s who of top multifamily and capital raising experts. “I’ve personally hand-picked some of the very best experts in North America,” says Ferguson. “Joe Fairless controls nearly $2 billion of multifamily real estate and will be sharing his scaling framework; Pierre-Paul Turgeon is a former CMHC multifamily underwriting and modelling expert; and our other speakers cover every single aspect of the multifamily business from financing and structuring to deal flow and management, and much more.”

A well-known Shark from Shark Tank is the keynote speaker. “Kevin O’Leary needs no introduction. There is no better person to speak to what goes on inside an investor’s mind when reviewing a deal, and how sponsors and capital raisers can improve their pitch to close more investors and out-pitch their competition.”

Interest in The Multifamily Conference has been strong. “Investors are hungry to get back out there and meet new people and form partnerships,” says Ferguson. “Our VIP ticket option is over 60% sold out, so you better hurry.”

To get special discounts and to enter to win a free VIP ticket, go to https://www.multifamilyconference.ca/vip-draw