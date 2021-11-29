From left: Asif Khan, Helen Liu, and Daniel Wong
We are excited to announce that Asif Khan, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Prime Properties, along with Helen Liu and Daniel Wong, have acquired RE/MAX Unique Inc. RE/MAX Prime Properties will be taking over the operations from John Meehan, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Unique.

With over 16 years of experience in the industry, Asif has been an award winning RE/MAX Broker/Owner since 2016, including the Broker/Owner of the year honour in 2019, and looks forward to the opportunity to continue to grow market share in the city of Toronto.

RE/MAX Prime Properties has a solid reputation for being home to top agents in the GTA. With Asif’s leadership and with John’s support, these collective companies will continue to expand across the GTA and into the city core.

We’d like to recognize and thank John Meehan for all that he has done to build and support the RE/MAX brand over the past 25 years. As a former Broker/Owner of the year, John has been dedicated to providing exceptional service and offering the highest level of commitment and professionalism.

Please join us in congratulating Asif, Helen and Daniel on this exciting new opportunity and thanking John for his dedication to RE/MAX!

