The following is sponsored, promotional content. This content is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of REM.

We are excited to share that RE/MAX of Wasaga Beach Inc has recently undergone an exciting new rebranding, in which they made the decision to change their company name. With that, we are proud to introduce RE/MAX By The Bay Brokerage!

Since its inception in 1989, RE/MAX of Wasaga Beach Inc. has been a local leader both in real estate and community involvement, throughout Wasaga Beach and its surrounding areas since 1989. With their hardworking team of professional and dedicated realtors, they have found incredible success in their business by providing clients with industry leading customer service to find their dream home.

Now operating under a new name and a new company logo, RE/MAX By The Bay is confident that this will resonate with the real estate community, as they continue to expand their services around the Southern Georgian Bay area and beyond.

“We are very proud to be affiliated with the most widely recognized

real estate brand in the world, RE/MAX, and for all of our incredible achievements under our previous legacy name since 1989. Collectively, the brokerage is home to Wasaga Beach’s most productive agents and we look forward to future advancements without any perceived geographical restrictions as we continue to provide excellent service to our valued clients in all areas of Southern Georgian Bay.”

Please join us in congratulating RE/MAX By The Bay on this exciting new achievement and on continued success!

