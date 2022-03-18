The following is sponsored, promotional content. This content is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of REM.

We are excited to share that RE/MAX Noblecorp Real Estate Brokerage is opening a new office, located at 20 Maud Street in Toronto – in the heart of King West! Broker/Owner Vito Anthony Casella has a growth focused vision for his brokerage, and this expansion will allow his team to better serve the Greater Toronto Area as a new Urban Division, targeting the downtown core.

Since joining RE/MAX in 2018, Vito has doubled the size of RE/MAX Noblecorp and continues to find new opportunities for growth. In the middle of this lively & demanding location, Vito is confident this new office will offer his agents the opportunity to succeed in the urban market. This expansion will also allow the RE/MAX brand to further increase our footprint and market share in the downtown core.

“WE GROW TOGETHER, WE ACHIEVE TOGETHER, WE SUCCEED TOGETHER. THEIR SUCCESS IS OUR SANCTUARY.”

– Vito Anthony Casella Broker of Record/Owner

Please join us in congratulating Vito and the RE/MAX Noblecorp team on this exciting new venture!