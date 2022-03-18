The following is sponsored, promotional content. This content is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of REM.

We are excited to share that RE/MAX Noblecorp Real Estate Brokerage is opening a new office, located at 20 Maud Street in Toronto – in the heart of King West! Broker/Owner Vito Anthony Casella has a growth focused vision for his brokerage, and this expansion will allow his team to better serve the Greater Toronto Area as a new Urban Division, targeting the downtown core.

Since joining RE/MAX in 2018, Vito has doubled the size of RE/MAX Noblecorp and continues to find new opportunities for growth. In the middle of this lively & demanding location, Vito is confident this new office will offer his agents the opportunity to succeed in the urban market. This expansion will also allow the RE/MAX brand to further increase our footprint and market share in the downtown core.

“WE GROW TOGETHER, WE ACHIEVE TOGETHER, WE SUCCEED TOGETHER. THEIR SUCCESS IS OUR SANCTUARY.”

Please join us in congratulating Vito and the RE/MAX Noblecorp team on this exciting new venture!

