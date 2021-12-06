Jacalyn and Kevin Grimes
Jacalyn and Kevin Grimes

The following is sponsored, promotional content. This content is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of REM.

Some exciting changes are happening in Eastern Ontario! We are pleased to announce that RE/MAX Affiliates has acquired RE/MAX Marquis. Broker/Owner’s Jacalyn and Kevin Grimes will be taking over operations from Nick Chintakis.

Jacalyn and Kevin look forward to this new opportunity for growth. With RE/MAX Marquis having the #1 market share in Cornwall, they know that this acquisition will allow them to expand their business and attract new clients.

RE/MAX Affiliates now has 15 offices across Eastern Ontario. Their experienced and dedicated team of top-producing Agents will continue to provide exceptional services to Ottawa and the surrounding region.

With the support of the #1 real estate brand worldwide, Jacalyn and Kevin look forward to seeing their business grow even further, and we are excited to be a partner in their continued success.

Please join us in congratulating Jacalyn and Kevin on this exciting new chapter!

RE/MAX
RE/MAX
https://www.remax.ca/
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.ca. For the latest RE/MAX Canada news, please visit blog.remax.ca.