Some exciting changes are happening in Eastern Ontario! We are pleased to announce that RE/MAX Affiliates has acquired RE/MAX Marquis. Broker/Owner’s Jacalyn and Kevin Grimes will be taking over operations from Nick Chintakis.

Jacalyn and Kevin look forward to this new opportunity for growth. With RE/MAX Marquis having the #1 market share in Cornwall, they know that this acquisition will allow them to expand their business and attract new clients.

RE/MAX Affiliates now has 15 offices across Eastern Ontario. Their experienced and dedicated team of top-producing Agents will continue to provide exceptional services to Ottawa and the surrounding region.

With the support of the #1 real estate brand worldwide, Jacalyn and Kevin look forward to seeing their business grow even further, and we are excited to be a partner in their continued success.

Please join us in congratulating Jacalyn and Kevin on this exciting new chapter!