The following is sponsored, promotional content. This content is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of REM.

We are thrilled to announce that RE/MAX South Shore Realty (1989) Ltd has welcomed a new ownership team! Broker/Owner’s Colin Crowell, Alyn How and Andrea Smith of RE/MAX Banner have acquired RE/MAX South Shore Realty and will be taking over the operations for Broker/Owners Ann & Lloyd Parks.

Proudly serving Bridgewater, Chester and surrounding Nova Scotia markets for 32 years, Broker/Owners Ann & Lloyd Parks are excited to hand the ownership over to RE/MAX Banner’s Broker/Owners Colin, Alyn and Andrea. The RE/MAX Banner ownership team look forward to this new opportunity and pride themselves on being able to help people in their community make the biggest transaction of their lives.

Since 1989, RE/MAX South Shore Realty (1989) Ltd has been serving its local community and offering unmatched service to their clients. With the acquisition, RE/MAX Banner will have coverage of all Western Nova Scotia: Annapolis Valley, South Shore, Acadia Shore, and Yarmouth. Previous Broker/Owner Ann and Lloyd Parks have helped create a solid foundation for the brokerage, making this transition smooth and seamless for the new ownership team.

Broker/Owners Colin, Alyn and Andrea look forward to further growth in their business and continuing to build their reputation of offering the highest level of customer service.

“Our mission is to deliver our clients with exceptional service by exercising our combined knowledge, expertise, resources and talent. Our clients reap the rewards of world-class representation as we guide them in making the most informed real estate decisions possible. We strive to be the region’s most preferred real estate brokerage, providing the most creative and innovative services on a consistent basis, in an effort to drive meaningful value to our clients.”

Please join us in congratulating Colin, Andrea and Alyn on this exciting new opportunity, and thanking Ann and Lloyd for their many years of dedicated service to RE/MAX!