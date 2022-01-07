The beauty, poise and personality that captured the audience’s attention when she was a ballerina and later a television show host, and her skill as a real estate agent, won broker Julie St-Laurent an almost $11-million listing in Oka, Que.

Story continues below

Even though the property belongs to a friend, St-Laurent competed with three other agents to list the Hollywood-blockbuster-worthy resort on the shores of Lac des Deux-Montagnes in Oka, less than an hour west of Montreal.

St-Laurent of Engel & Völkers Montreal Rive-Nord in Montreal refers to the spectacular waterfront property as a resort. With its infinity pool set into a commercial-quality wharf, sandy beaches and luxury residence with floor-to-ceiling glass, it is reminiscent of what she is used to seeing in Cancun.

She says the depth of the water off the dock accommodates large yachts and pleasure boats. The landscaped 2.55-acre property also has a 20-person spa with a waterfall, a patio for hammocks, volleyball courts and an outdoor bar/kitchen.

For those who arrive by land rather than water, entry is through a gate that opens on to a long paved driveway that ensures both security and privacy, she says.

The 3,747-square-foot residence has a host of luxurious features, including 14-foot ceilings finished with exotic wood, walls of glass, a double-sided fireplace between the living and dining rooms, a chef’s kitchen and four bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet, a private bathroom and water views. It also has a games room, a cinema and a wine cellar – features that come together to offer fun space for all ages.

In her marketing material, St-Laurent says, “The world is changing and the new realities show us the importance of living in a house where quality of life has been put at the heart of the project.”

The whole package is suited to those looking for ultra luxury, dramatic digs for their family in a beautiful Canadian setting. International buyers are taking note, with one potential buyer flying in soon to view the residence, says St-Laurent, who has listed the property with Jean-Marc Vicino, also with Engel & Völkers Montreal Rive-Nord.

“In terms of what is available on the market right now, the average home price of a single-family dwelling in Oka ranges from $400,000 to $700,000. A couple of specific neighbourhoods have houses in the $1 million to $2 million range,” St-Laurent says. What makes the Girouard Street property unique is its waterfront location, the size of the property and its resort-like amenities, she says. “On the shores of the Lake of Two Mountains, this private domain is the only property of its kind of the waterfront and is attracting a lot of foreign clients,” she says.

“I wouldn’t say that people are discovering Oka specifically, but since the pandemic began, homeowners are questioning their lifestyle and spaces, and several buyers are very interested in cottage-like properties away from the city. Naturally, Oka falls in this category because it is 45 minutes away from downtown Montreal.”

St-Laurent is marketing the property through the Engel & Völkers international network, as well as her social media. Lifestyle videos and photos set the scene for potential buyers. A four-page brochure is part of a targeted mailing campaign prepared by the award-wining agent (2020 Diamond Elite and 2021 Chairman’s Circle).

St-Laurent says that although the treatment may seem special to the multi-million dollar property, her secret is treating all of her properties, regardless of price point, with the same quality service and marketing.

Prior to her 20-year real estate career. St-Laurent was a ballet dancer with Les Grands Ballets Canadian de Montreal. Although she enjoyed dancing, she says it was hard to make enough to pay the bills. She says after a career as a professional ballerina, she was introduced to real estate by a friend who was a developer. That was 20 years ago. She was hooked on real estate and got her licence in 2001. She has since become one of the top brokers in Quebec.

In 2016, St-Laurent was hired to host a real estate show with Patrick Groleau (owner of the Quebec banner of Engel & Völkers) on a local French channel. She says Groleau talked her into moving into the luxury real estate market and the experience has been “incredible.” She joined Engel & Völkers in 2019 when the Montreal office opened.