As the pandemic continues to put pressure on the province’s already stretched shelter system, Realtors from the Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors (SGBAR) are supporting their local community by providing funding to assist with service continuity.

This funding is part of the Ontario Real Estate Association’s larger donation of $520,000 to Ontario shelters and food banks, which is in addition to the $480,000 donation made one year ago. The funds will be distributed through the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation to nearly 100 shelters and food banks across Ontario.

SGBAR members contribute monthly to the foundation. SGBAR was granted a COVID-19 relief grant totaling $5,070, which was divided equally and distributed to Home Horizon in Collingwood, Shelter Now in Midland and My Friend’s House in Collingwood.