Each year, the Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors (SGBAR) partners with local grocers, who exchange donations for turkey vouchers (or their choosing) of greater value. The vouchers are then distributed in Christmas hampers in the communities to give families in need a festive meal at Christmas.

This year, SGBAR Realtors and brokerages set a record by donating more than $17,000 to purchase 853 turkeys. As a result of the pandemic, a record number of families and individuals registered to receive a Christmas hamper to help during these difficult times.

The Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors represents more than 600 Realtors registered with its member offices. The geographical area served by the association includes the towns of Midland and Penetanguishene, the townships of Severn, Tay, Tiny and part of Georgian Bay Township; Wasaga Beach, Clearview Township, Collingwood, The Blue Mountains and portions of the Municipality of Meaford and Grey Highlands.