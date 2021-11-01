Sotheby’s International Realty has partnered with Realogy to produce a learning platform for the brand’s global network. The Learning Team is now launching an exclusive offering in Canada – the Agent Productivity Series. It has four courses starting with Having a Top Producer Mindset, pivoting to Effective Lead Generation, transitioning to Running a Listing Based Business and culminating with Becoming a Specialist. The course is a 30-day platform for agents to experience peer networking, roundtable discussion and role-playing. It is designed for all affiliated agents regardless of production level and years in the business.

Don Kottick, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, says he saw a need for the platform in Canada to help educate the company’s 650 agents and 30 offices in eight markets.

“At a time when most brokerages have eliminated internal training for their experienced Realtors, we were thrilled when we had the capability to offer our Realtors complimentary advanced training to take their business to the next level and improve their productivity. The response has been absolutely overwhelming from our Realtors,” Kottick says.

Sandesh Bilgi was brought in to launch the brand’s educational endeavour. As a 20-year real estate veteran, Bilgi was appointed in a newly created role as the vice president of Global Learning for Sotheby’s International Realty. His primary responsibility is to provide learning pathways for agents and broker/managers that exemplify the brand value of Sotheby’s International Realty and to give them a competitive advantage when differentiating the brand from the rest to prospective clients.

Bilgi was born in Edmonton and grew up in Toronto. Recognized as an elite trainer in real estate, Bilgi has been inspiring and motivating real estate professionals for decades, the company says. “Known as a creative, dynamic and energetic speaker, Bilgi has redefined how individuals represent their clients. It is not about selling a service, but how one provides value and how to articulate themselves as a specialist,” the company says. Bilgi formerly practiced as a sport psychology consultant and a hockey coach. He currently resides in Chicago.

Bilgi assembled the team for the learning platform by bringing on 23-year real estate professional Brett Matsuura and 20-year real estate professional Rebecca Mason as national senior trainers. Collectively, the Sotheby’s International Realty Learning Team has over 60 years of real estate experience.

“Our market is ever-changing, and we have to evolve with it or we will find ourselves on the outside looking in,” Bilgi says. “I help agents stay in the market. I know if an agent is running a business versus running around their business. I help our network identify their strengths that they can in turn articulate and embrace to capture new audiences.”