Sotheby’s International Realty Canada is expanding its luxury real estate marketing services in Ontario with the addition of Lambrini Litsa as marketing manager.

Litsa has Canadian and international experience in integrated luxury marketing and communications across the real estate, resort development, hospitality, yachting and philanthropic sectors. Her professional experience includes marketing roles with Westin Residences, Costa Navarino Residences, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Executive Yacht Canada and the Toronto International Film Festival. She holds an MBA (Honours) from the Athens University of Economics and Business and a BA in Communications & Media from the University of Athens. A native of Athens, Greece, Lambrini previously lived in New York City and Berlin before relocating permanently to Toronto.

“I am looking forward to working with our team to help agents and clients leverage Sotheby’s International Realty’s unique brand positioning and cutting-edge marketing technology to market homes locally and worldwide,” says Litsa.

Sotheby’s set a new record for monthly sales volume in its history in March.

Elaine Hung, chief marketing officer, says momentum in the Greater Toronto Area luxury market and the company’s significant growth across Ontario is spurring the company to strengthen services to support its Realtors and clients. “The addition of Lambrini Litsa to our Ontario marketing team expands the strategic capabilities of our team to not only support our luxury properties and agents, but for homes across every neighbourhood and price range,” says Hung.

The company’s Ontario marketing team is led by Amy Bryce, director of marketing services, a real estate marketing and design professional who had extensive experience with Wunderman Thompson and Chestnut Park Real Estate.