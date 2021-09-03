Sotheby’s International Realty Canada has expanded to Ontario’s cottage country with the addition of Enjoy Muskoka Realty, a local brokerage with offices in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge. The expansion follows Sotheby’s opening of its new office in Port Carling a year ago.

“We are thrilled to add Enjoy Muskoka Realty to our team and welcome a wonderful group of market-leading Realtors with exceptional local knowledge, known for their dedication to premium customer service,” says Don Kottick, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “This expansion strengthens our presence and market share in Lake Muskoka, Lake Rosseau, Lake Joseph and the greater Muskoka region.”

Enjoy Muskoka Realty was launched in 2010 in Gravenhurst by owners David Reid and Brian Guerriero. In 2012, they took over the building at 410 Muskoka Rd. S., “an iconic spot in town for home window shopping,” says Sotheby’s in a news release. “Based on trust and good character, many local Realtors joined right away. Others followed suit and a second office opened in Bracebridge, establishing Enjoy Muskoka as an independent real estate brokerage that stood out for its unique family culture and stellar customer care,” the company says.

Reid has been serving the real estate community in Muskoka for 17 years. In addition to managing a group of 27 Realtors as co-founder of Enjoy Muskoka, Reid served as president of the Ontario Real Estate Association in 2018. He is also a former president of the Lakelands Association of Realtors and has served on various other committees. Reid is now assuming the position of regional manager, Central Northern Ontario, responsible for all four Sotheby’s International Realty Canada offices in Muskoka: Port Carling, Gravenhurst, Huntsville and Bracebridge.

Guerriero will join the brand as senior vice president of sales.