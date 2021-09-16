Imagine each province having one MLS operator

Imagine being able to practice real estate effectively for the province that we are licensed in

“Imagine all the people living for today”

Imagine the hundreds of millions of dollars currently retained by boards and associations being used productively to improve our industry

Imagine only one board/MLS fee per member

Imagine the fear of obsolescence that is currently controlling business conduct being removed

Imagine the role of current boards to educate and service the membership while engaging in community, government and political outreach

Imagine local agents having access to all listings in their area

Imagine not having the embarrassment of clients finding local, available properties that we as professionals cannot access through our local board’s MLS

Imagine if this national public site had a back end for brokerages and licensed each provincial MLS operator

Imagine not being asked 50 times for a broker copy from an out-of-area agent

“Imagine all the people sharing all the world”

Imagine a consistent set of rules and one Professional Standards, Arbitration and MLS Committee

Imagine an authority actually ensuring compliance and a violation decision in less than six months

Imagine the punishment fitting the crime

“Imagine all the people living life in peace”

Imagine one showing service with all appointments booked through the MLS listing regardless of agent origin

Imagine one lockbox/access system (that works)

Imagine if the power houses in organized real estate recognized that good ethical business practice is knowing the difference between what you have a right to do and choosing to do the right thing instead

Imagine if the Members First mandate actually meant putting members interest first

“You, you may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one, I hope some day you’ll join us and the world will be as one”