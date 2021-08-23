Simon Dean, former president and CEO of Royal LePage Real Estate Services, is joining Unreserved.com as chairman.

Unreserved, based in Ottawa, is a tech platform that enables buyers to bid on homes in a real-time online auction environment, removing blind-bidding and bully offers from the equation, the company says. It receives a one-per-cent auction fee when the sale price exceeds its price guarantee. In addition, Unreserved is a full-service auction company, offering staging, marketing and promotion to attract qualified buyers. Since late July, Unreserved is on pace to sell 50 homes in the first 60 days, the company says.

Dean joined Royal LePage in 1995 and remained on the Board of Directors, following retirement, until 2019. Previously he was president and CEO of Rogers Retail (a division of Rogers Communications) and prior to that was president of Mattel Canada.

Unreserved says Dean was responsible for more than doubling the size of the Royal LePage as well as transforming the organization to a profitable, franchised network coast to coast, leading to the successful IPO in 2003.

Ryan O’Connor, CEO of Unreserved.com, says, “This is a significant milestone for Unreserved. To have the trust and confidence of one of the most important figures in Canadian real estate not only validates what we’re building but gives me and the team a genuine excitement for the future.”