ShowingTime, a showing management and market stats technology provider, says it has added 50 team members in Canada to service its growing real estate base. Using its software and services, ShowingTime says Canadian real estate agents booked more than one million showings and registered almost 63,000 offers during the first half of 2021.

“With our growing customer base in Canada, especially in Greater Toronto and throughout Ontario and eastern Canada, we’ve added 50 appointment specialists to support our clients,” says ShowingTime president Michael Lane. “In addition to agents using our online scheduling platform, they also work closely with our specialists to take care of quickly booking appointments, and we also manage their non-showing-related calls,” he says. “During the first half of the year, our specialists delivered more than 275,000 messages, which helps our clients operate more efficiently. We’re extremely pleased with our continued growth in Canada and the adoption of our products.”

The company currently has 54 boards and associations using ShowingTime as a benefit for their members, it says.

ShowingTime says it has continued adding features to address the unique market conditions real estate professionals have experienced in the past year, including tools to manage overlapping appointments, add buffer times in between showings and specify minimum appointment lengths. It is releasing a new feature this month that enables agents to join a waitlist to show listings that are extremely difficult to get into.