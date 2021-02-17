Saskatoon native Sheri Willick is the 2021 chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).

“Real estate allows me to bring my business administration background, media advertising and sales experience and working with local non-profit organizations full circle to better connect and serve the association,” says Willick.

She was the 2019 CMHC Realtor of the Year for Saskatoon and Region. She also volunteers in numerous positions, including as a member of United Way of Saskatoon’s Campaign Cabinet. Willick and her husband Jason have two daughters.

“We knew we had our work cut out for us in 2020 having just amalgamated the Regina, Saskatoon and Saskatchewan Realtor Associations,” says Willick. “Then the pandemic struck, and we had to re-evaluate our entire plan from start to finish.”

SRA Government Relations staff secured several vital advocacy successes that ensured Realtors could continue to conduct business safely, says the association. Among them were changes to The Real Estate Act to allow for remote witnessing of mandatory forms and changes to The Non-profit Corporation Act to allow for virtual annual general meetings. Guaranteeing allowable service status for Realtors during the first government lockdown was the most essential victory as it meant Realtors could safely serve clients, says the association.

The 12-member board is made up of four representatives from each of Regina, Saskatoon and the rest of the province and is responsible for overseeing the SRA’s strategic vision. Board directors serve a two-year term, and to ensure continuity, terms are staggered so that the current board is a mix of existing and new members.

New to the SRA board are members Jeremy Cossette, Regina; Kathy Fehr-Yung, Saskatchewan; Henry Moulin, Saskatoon; and Donna Nyeste, Saskatchewan.

Returning members are Willick; Jordan Barry, Saskatoon; Lane Boghean, Regina; Sara McKinley, Regina; Tim Otitoju (past chairperson), Regina; Avril Reifferscheid (chairperson-elect), Saskatchewan; Jeff Stewart, Saskatoon; and Warren Vandenameele, Saskatchewan.

“We thank the four 2020 directors who have moved on for their tremendous service to the association and the industry – Norm Fisher, Richelle Rogers, Lynn Chipley and Dave Markus,” says Willick. “They delivered their time, sound advice and insights during the association’s inaugural year and helped form a strong foundation the new board will continue to build on.”