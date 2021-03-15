Broker Shana Wilmot and sales reps Kelly James and Corbett Morrison, formerly with White Pine Realty, recently joined the Coldwell Banker R.M.R. team in Bobcaygeon, Ont.

Wilmot has been a “Bobcaygeon transplant” since 2016 and has a deep love for the Kawarthas, says a news release from Coldwell Banker R.M.R. She is a second-generation Realtor and grew up on a large farm outside Brantford, Ont. that has been in the family for more than six generations. This instilled a strong work ethic, down-to-earth values and deep, personal knowledge of farming and rural properties, says the company. Wilmot has a master’s in business administration and commercial law.

James, a past-president of the Kawartha Lakes Real Estate Association, is active in the community and a board member of numerous non-profit organizations. She has an extensive background in family law, social service work and previous work with the Assessment Review Board in conjunction with municipalities and MPAC.

Morrison is originally from Brant County and now calls Kawartha Lakes home. He has an extensive background in new residential and commercial construction, including structural and mechanical elements, the company says.