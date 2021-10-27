Sean Tasse, broker/agent at Re/Max Hallmark and Team Leader of the STYFiRE REAL Estate Group, recently launched the REAL Collective Group in Ottawa.

Tasse says the idea of creating REAL Collective came from his own poor home-buying experience. “I couldn’t believe the substandard customer service I received and realized at that moment, there had to be a better way to service clients,” says Tasse. “Although this experience was in a different province, our goal is to improve the transparency and client-centricity within our team and also the profession at large. As we are leaving the information age and entering into the wisdom era, we’ve built a team of trusted and experienced professionals who not only put the clients’ needs at the centre of everything they do, but dig deeper to answer the clients ‘whys’.”

Tasse says the new brokerage includes Realtors with expertise in every niche of the market from traditional family homes to investment properties to cottage properties. “This group aims to operate and serve with the best interest of their clients first. They maintain the benefit of an affiliation with the largest Re/Max brokerage in the world, Re/Max Hallmark, which further ensures that all clients’ real estate goals are exceeded,” says the company in a news release.

“REAL is an Acronym that stands for Real Estate Agency Leaders,” says Tasse. “The Collective means that everyone you come into contact with as you progress through buying or selling will be a leader in their field – not just the agents, but all the service providers who have been hand selected by members of our team. Agency in real estate is defined by six governing principles: loyalty, confidentiality, accounting, full disclosure, obedience, reasonable care and skill. Our internal principle amongst the collective is to ‘let love lead” – this means that we further govern ourselves with honesty, open-mindedness, compassion.”

Brendan McKeigan, a buyer specialist at REAL Collective says, “We have such a great mix of talented Realtors from all different aspects, that the ideas and innovations are never in short supply. This group has provided the freedom I need to be genuine, unique, and as a result, I’ve been far more successful than I’ve ever been. I pride myself on being transparent and honest with every single client, and with the Real Collective, it’s nice to be part of a team that shares the same mindset.”

The brokerage offerings include a package that allows sellers to pay for the upfront repairs and renovations on the home from the proceeds of the sale. It has also partnered with an auction house to allow home sellers to market their home at an open auction while still maintaining the protection that comes from a full-service broker.