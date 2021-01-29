Toronto-based Avison Young has added real estate and infrastructure consulting to its professional services offerings. It will be led by Scott Pickles, who joins from another professional services firm where he provided strategic, financial and infrastructure advisory services to public and private sector clients across Canada.

Story continues below

“Scott’s broad experience and leadership as an architect, developer and public servant have led him to become a trusted strategic advisor across Canada and he’s a perfect fit as we grow our professional services consulting across the country,” says Sheila Botting, principal and president, Americas Professional Services. “He understands all the dimensions and engagement required to make informed strategic real estate and infrastructure investment decisions, which will further help us guide our clients on how to best leverage real estate as a tool of business.”

Pickles brings nearly two decades of experience, providing real estate advisory and infrastructure consulting services to public, not-for-profit and private sector clients across Canada. As a registered architect, and having worked as a strategic advisor, a sustainable real estate developer and in various roles within municipal government, “he delivers complex, transformational real estate projects that advance strategy, innovation and growth,” the company says. He is a Green MBA and LEED 2.0 accredited professional.

“In today’s changing world there are increasing demands on organizations to modernize, be more efficient, respond immediately to changing service demands and increase their ability to maximize benefits,” says Pickles. “Instead of merely addressing the transactional nature of real estate, Avison Young’s collaborative culture presents a unique opportunity to solve critical problems through creative real estate solutions that are tailor-made for clients’ requirements, whether they be public, not-for-profit, and private entities.”