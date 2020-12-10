Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, announced recently that Scott Chandler, John Stewart and Bill Pitt, a commercial real estate investment brokerage team, has joined IPA in Toronto. Previously leaders of Colliers International Canada Capital Markets division, Chandler, Stewart and Pitt will be senior managing directors with IPA. The team brings decades of office, industrial and retail investment sales experience and a far-reaching network of relationships with institutional and private investors, the company says.

“The addition of this veteran team supports one of the company’s top strategic priorities: to extend IPA’s office, industrial and retail investment platforms even further throughout North America,” says Alan Pontius, senior vice president of the firm’s Office & Industrial Division. “Growing our footprint with Scott, John and Bill further enhances our data-driven collaborative culture, which will benefit major private and institutional investors across Canada.”

Over the course of his 30-year career, Chandler has handled more than $15 billion of commercial real estate transactions. His experience includes tenure as president and CEO of the Canadian operations of Cushman & Wakefield and director of Scotia Capital’s investment bank.

Stewart has real estate investment banking experience at BMO Capital Markets and has led disposition assignments in every major market across the country. He brings 14 years and more than $7 billion of investment brokerage transaction experience to IPA.

Pitt has more than 30 years of commercial brokerage experience and has brokered $10 billion in transactions across Canada.

“This team has represented many of the largest and most active investors in Canada and completed disposition assignments in every major market in the country,” says Mark Paterson, vice president and regional manager of Marcus & Millichap’s Toronto office. “Scott, John and Bill bring over 75 years of combined experience in advisory and brokerage services. Their expertise and extensive client relationships will complement IPA’s continued growth in Canada.”