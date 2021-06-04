Scott Bunker has joined Peerage Realty as chief growth officer and president of core services. He will also be a Peerage Capital partner. He was most recently with Boardwalk and previously CAPREIT, two of Canada’s largest and well-established multi-family REITS, where he held executive roles.

Story continues below

“It is a sincere honour to join the impressive team at Peerage Realty. Through an unwavering commitment to partnership, Peerage has established a world-class platform for real estate services companies to grow and outperform the competition,” says Bunker. “The future is extremely bright, as we are building and innovating a formidable firm that will set a new standard for residential real estate sales in North America.”

A civil engineer with a degree from Queen’s University and an MBA from Schulich School of Business, Bunker “has accrued extensive experience as a successful entrepreneur, management and compensation consultant. He has also built a reputation as a transformative strategic and growth initiatives in the real estate industry over his accomplished career,” says Peerage in a news release.

It says Bunker will add to Peerage Realty’s capacity to “fully capitalize on a range of entrepreneurial opportunities by integrating a new standard of analytics, research and strategic insight to all we do. He will also bring the institutional rigour and focused execution required for Peerage to optimize its successful ongoing North American growth.”

“He will take responsibility for expanding our footprint in the real estate services sector including mortgage, title, insurance, escrow, property management, home improvements, rental, warranty and apartment rental preparation,” it says.

Peerage’s real estate banners in Canada include Baker Real Estate, with offices in Toronto and Montreal; BakerWest, a new construction condominium sales and marketing firm in Vancouver; Chestnut Park a luxury brokerage in Toronto; Epic Real Estate Solutions, condominium marketing experts in the B.C. interior; Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing, a leader in new development and condominium sales and marketing in British Columbia; Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, a national luxury real estate broker; and StreetCity Realty, a brokerage and back office services provider in Ontario.