Save Max Group of Companies in Mississauga has pledged $2.5 million in support of Trillium Health Partners (THP). The gift will help support the redevelopment and expansion of THP’s Mississauga Hospital and will also provide essentials to help ensure the best possible start for babies born at all THP hospital sites, the company says.

Save Max CEO Raman Dua and his wife Nidhi recently welcomed a new baby girl to their family. Dua says he wanted to mark the occasion with a warm gesture, which made him think that all babies at THP should enjoy a special gift. So in addition to the financial contribution, Save Max is also presenting a gift basket to all new parents of infants born at THP. The baskets include a blanket, bib, socks, onesies, non-scratch mittens and more to ensure a warm welcome for each baby, as well as mom and dad.

“We have always envisioned a more perfect society, and we are trying to create the same in the real estate world. But we also try and seek to gain the same perfection in the health sector, which plays a vital role to the society,” says Dua. “Trillium Health Partners has been an excellent hospital for providing the best health care solutions. I hope this partnership goes beyond this project and that we can come up with better solutions to society in terms of both health care and real estate.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Save Max team partnered with a local start-up to deliver essentials like groceries, medicine and pet food to individuals unable to safely leave their homes. Save Max also donated money to hospitals including THP and various food banks to aid in their pandemic response efforts. The company organized its own food drive, serving approximately 500 quarantined families.

Save Max bought the naming rights for the Brampton Soccer Centre last October – it is now known as the Save Max Sports Centre. The company is responsible for maintaining the facility, which reduces the burden on taxpayers.

Save Max Real Estate opened its first real estate office in Brampton, Ont. in 2010. It achieved $100 million sales volume within 16 months of inception. To date it has produced $5 billion in sales volume and 9,000 transactions. The company has 36 franchises in Ontario and Alberta, with more than 375 Realtors. It says it is working to expand into British Columbia and Prince Edward Island.