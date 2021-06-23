Save Max Real Estate recently held the virtual grand opening of Save Max Grand in Cambridge, Ont. The brokerage is led by broker of record RJ Shahi.

Story continues below

“With Save Max being a fairly young company, we hope the opening of this franchise will help to create new opportunities for the youth in Cambridge and that it paves a path for micro-entrepreneurs and Save Max International to work together,” says Kamal Tomar, director of franchise operations and hiring for Save Max.

It’s the 41st franchise for the company and the first one outside the GTA. Since opening its first real estate office in Brampton in 2010 and achieving $100 million in sales volume within 16 months, Save Max says it has now achieved more than $5.2 billion in sales volume and more than 10,000 transactions.

In past years, the company has focused on growing within the GTA. Last year it sponsored the Brampton Soccer Centre and was given the first-ever public naming rights agreement for what’s now known as the Save Max Sports Centre. The company also recently pledged $2.5 million to Trillium Health Partners to support its redevelopment and expansion.

Save Max says it is hoping to expand its brand internationally.

The company describes its model in a news release: “Many people believe the first step to get involved is to achieve a real estate license. With educational and licensing requirements needed first, Save Max realizes this may turn people away from getting started. Therefore, they came up with the FOCO (franchise owned and corporate operated) model. This allows those without a real estate or broker license to own a franchise. The franchise will operate just like any other real estate franchise with Realtors and brokers working and you operating as an owner, contributing toward the business development of the franchise. Save Max will provide franchisees with one-on-one support with marketing, training your team, managing administrative tasks and everything in between.

“Save Max is not just a team of real estate agents; it is a team of entrepreneurs…. What started as a small company with a big dream, has transformed into a big company with an even bigger dream. This is just the beginning.”