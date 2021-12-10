Save Max International recently announced that it has established a dedicated commercial real estate division. It will be headed by Lawrence Taylor, a broker with more than 35 years of first-hand commercial real estate experience covering a wide array of commercial property situations including industrial, office, retail/ store-front retail franchise, mixed-use and single-use office buildings, multi-residential investment, waterfront properties and vacant land.

Story continues below

In a news release, Taylor says he will focus on strengthening Save Max clients’ investment portfolios by bringing “properties of interest” that target the strategic growth of the clients’ portfolio.

Save Max International says it has produced $7 billion in transaction volume during its 11-year history. It has a team of 550 Realtors and a franchise network of more than 50 offices in Canada and India.

Raman Dua, CEO of Save Max International, says the time is right to launch into the Canadian commercial real estate market. “What we’ve seen in the last seven years is incredible growth in the residential market. Investors would like to diversify their real estate portfolios and add commercial properties and businesses to strengthen their portfolios by having support from a team of professional and experienced commercial Realtors who are backed by a strong real estate platform.”