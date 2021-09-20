Save Max International recently celebrated two milestones at its corporate head office in Mississauga, Ont.

The company, which has more than 500 salespeople and 46 franchises in Ontario and Alberta, says it’s the first Canadian brokerage to achieve ISO 9001:2015 certification. Currently there are more than one million companies and organizations in over 170 countries certified to ISO 9001. The standard is based on several quality management principles such as motivation and the involvement of top management, as well as a strong customer focus. It also takes into consideration commitment to continual improvement.

“ISO is important as it sets the benchmark for everyone working within the system so that stakeholders can be confident on the standard of service we provide,” says Kamal Tomar, director of franchise operations and hiring. “This will ensure consistency and quality within both internal and external stakeholders. We at Save Max strongly believe in quality.”

The company also announced two regional master franchise partnerships.

Tricity, owned by Sam Patel, Uchit Patel and Parth Patel, will be responsible for the Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge region. Golden Signature, owned by Mike Arora and Shammi Bawa, will be in charge of the Hamilton and Burlington region.

“We are so happy to have these individuals join our team as partners and look forward to working closely with them,” says marketing director Loveleen Dhiman. The company says that while industry experience is a plus when selecting a master franchise partnership, Save Max also puts an emphasis on those who have an entrepreneurial mindset and work ethic. “I look forward to seeing people from various fields join the real estate industry and to watch their great success,” says Dhiman.

“With real estate being one of the largest and growing industries in Canada, there are a lot of individuals looking to get involved in any way they can. However, many people believe the first step to get involved is to achieve a real estate license. With educational and licensing requirements needed first, Save Max realizes this may turn people away from getting started,” the company says in a news release.

It says its franchise-owned and corporate-operated model allows those without a real estate or broker license to own a franchise. “The franchise will operate just like any other real estate franchise with Realtors and brokers working and you operating as an owner, contributing toward the business development of the franchise. Save Max will provide franchisees with one-on-one support with marketing, training your team, managing administrative tasks and everything in between,” the company says.

Save Max plans to take its recipe for success and expand to countries such as New Zealand, Australia, India, the Philippines, the United States, China and more, the company says.

Tomar says, “As Save Max’s motto has always been ‘together we grow’, we wanted to apply a similar vision to both domestic and international operations. We want equal opportunity to be given to the entrepreneurs who joined our family and those who are aspiring to be a partner with us. This will broaden the horizon for them and offer more potential for growth in terms of both productivity and revenue.”

Save Max CEO Raman Dua says, “As we are taking a big leap to take Save Max into the international market, this certification will certainly help us to follow the policies and procedures and continuously make them better.”

In past years, Save Max has focused on growing within the GTA and has worked aggressively in Brampton and Mississauga. Last year, it sponsored the Brampton Soccer Centre and was given public naming rights to the Save Max Sports Centre. The company also pledged $2.5 million in support of Trillium Health Partners (THP) to support redevelopment and expansion.

Since opening its first real estate office in Brampton in 2010 and achieving $100 million in sales volume within 16 months of inception, Save Max has now achieved more than $6 billion in sales volume and close to 11,000 transactions, the company says.