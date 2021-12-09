Edmonton’s Realtors Community Foundation is hosting an online silent auction fundraiser, Santa’s Silent Auction, December 13 – 17 to raise funds to support local charities through its grant program. The silent auction will be live beginning Monday, December 13 at 8 a.m., closing December 17 at 4 p.m. During these five days, real estate professionals and members of the community are encouraged to bid on auction prizes at this site.

Santa’s Silent Auction has been the Realtors Community Foundation’s largest and most relied on fundraising event for more than 30 years. The silent auction has traditionally been held at the Realtors Association of Edmonton’s Holiday Party with up to 900 attendees, but the party was cancelled for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So now the foundation, with the support of the Realtors Association of Edmonton, is hosting Santa’s Silent Auction online for the first time.

This year’s online silent auction boasts more than 50 items, including a $3,000 flight and accommodation package, Oilers tickets, Apple Air pods and more. The foundation is counting on a successful event to raise funds for its grant program, which supports local charities working under the pillars of hunger, shelter and accessibility.

Past grants have covered the cost of building seven affordable homes through Habitat for

Humanity, as well as supported CASA Child Adolescent and Family Mental Health in hiring a transition co-ordinator to help youth returning home after completing specialized residential treatment programs.