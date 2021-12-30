Sam Miron of the Cobourg office of Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate is the recipient of the Coldwell Banker Canadian Ambassador Award for 2022. “The award honours the individual who proactively ventures forth to best exemplify the values and beliefs of the Coldwell Banker global brand in Canada,” the company says in a news release.

Honouring his mother and mother-in-law who had both passed away due to heart-related issues, Miron initiated a fundraising motorcycle drive called The Ride With Heart. His road trip started in Vancouver and ran to Cobourg. There were many challenges along the way, including a motorcycle that wasn’t shipped. Miron even had to cross the entire province of Manitoba in just one day, in order to avoid COVID-quarantine restrictions.

Miron’s solo journey of almost 5,000 km raised awareness of the Heart and Stroke foundation and earned donations from sponsors along the route. His goal was to raise $5,000, about $1 per every kilometer of his journey, a goal that was surpassed with over $8,000 in donations received to date. All donations went directly to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

“The Canadian Ambassador Award is the highest individual honour awarded by Coldwell Banker Canada, and we are pleased and excited to recognize Sam Miron for his incredible effort. His inspiring Ride With Heart has helped raise awareness of a very worthy cause,” says Karim Kennedy, CEO of Coldwell Banker Canada.

“We are incredibly proud of Sam and congratulate him on this well-deserved award,” says Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate owner Rafael Roberto. “Our brokerage has a long tradition of giving back, and Sam’s efforts are another example of how we give back to the community.”