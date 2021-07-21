An Ontario real estate sales rep was seriously injured July 15 when a tornado destroyed the farmhouse where she and her son were sheltering.

Story continues below

“Carey Stacey, a sales professional with our affiliate Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate, was seriously injured when her farmhouse sustained major damage from the storm,” says Coldwell Banker Canada president Andy Puthon in a note to company affiliates. “Carey’s broker, Ralph Roberto reports that Carey was hospitalized with multiple, but non-life-threatening injuries and her recovery will be a difficult one. The farmhouse where Carey was trapped with family members will need extensive repairs before it can be safely inhabited again.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with Carey’s recovery and rebuilding efforts.

According to KawarthaNow.com, Stacey’s mother Lynn Stacey co-founded a cocker spaniel breeding business called Double L. Spaniels. She wrote on the company’s Facebook page: “A tornado hit the farmhouse and barn at Little Britain and took them down. Carey and Owen (Carey’s son) were in the basement with a cocker having puppies. A wall or part of the ceiling came down and hit Carey hard on the head and covered her in the rubble. Luckily, Owen wasn’t hurt. He dug her out.…Carey was transported by air ambulance to Toronto. Thankfully, she is there and will be well looked after.”

Lynn writes that Steve, Carey’s husband, arrived home and found all the dogs “running in the field around the house. Even the mom and puppies are okay.”

Ontario Provincial Police members responding to the call had to walk to the site, since downed trees made the road unpassable to emergency vehicles. “Officers proceeded on foot to check on the trapped individuals, while Fire and EMS cleared the roadway of debris to allow access to the scene,” says the OPP.

The farmhouse was located on Royal Oak Road near Manilla in Kawartha Lakes.