How many times do you have to hear “no” before you get a “yes”?

Knowing your numbers is critical when cold calling. Many sales reps give up after hearing a few “no’s” in a row. The process can be disheartening – mostly for those professionals who are new at prospecting. What would happen if you persisted and reached out to more people each day? Learning your ratios of getting in the door would be the result. And this is exactly what you want.

Now, imagine a particular prospect finally says yes to finding out more about you and your business. How do you handle the first meeting? Treat the process like a first date.

On a date, would you give away all the details of your personal history and previous relationship experiences, along with where you expect to be in six months? Hell no! Then avoid divulging how big, great and amazing your company is, without learning about the person you are meeting first.

You need to walk before you run, or else desperation will be displayed. There is nothing worse than the feeling that you really need a deal to close. Excitement can get the better of you. Staying level-headed is an art in sales. Be an observer who watches sales come and go, people changing their minds often, like an express lane. By doing so, you will remain detached and objective.

Easier said than done, right? Wrong. It simply takes practice. View your prospects as people who:

Say yes, and then waver.

Ask a ton of questions.

Return suddenly at a later date to work with you.

Complain about an experience and still return to talk.

Say no after giving you all the signs of a yes.

Stall.

By viewing your prospects this way, and it will be slightly different for everyone, you can remain level-headed. Remain an observer and you will win.