Canadian real estate sales continue to roar, despite the pandemic.

Century 21 Assurance Realty in Kelowna, B.C. recently reported the largest MLS real estate deal in history in the Okanagan, when the Kirschner Mountain development in Kelowna sold for $22 million.

Mark Boppre, a long-time Realtor and Max Carbone, owner of Century 21 Assurance Realty, co-listed the property in late 2019. They marketed it across the country during the pandemic and attracted several out-of-province prospects, including the eventual buyer, who is from Manitoba.

Brothers Allen, Don and Gordon Kirschner owned the project. Their father bought 640 acres for a ranch in 1958. The Kirschner Mountain development was established in 2003 by the Kirschner Family, who completed the first four phases of single-family lots by 2019. The remainder of the property is slated for residential and commercial mixed-use development. “We’re excited to see what the future holds for Kirschner Mountain and are extremely proud our family is part of the heritage and legacy of our community,” says Allen Kirschner.

“The C21 Assurance Commercial Group is proud to have brokered this historic deal on behalf of the Kirschner family,” says Carbone.

Association of Interior Realtors CEO George Greenwood says, “Transactions such as this are proof that demand for property in Kelowna and the surrounding communities where our members work in is growing at remarkable rates.”

Century 21 Assurance Realty has 72 residential and commercial agents in the Kelowna area.