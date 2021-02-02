Police in Saanich, B.C. have formed a new task force to investigate the murder of Lindsay Buziak, a sales rep who was killed while showing a home 13 years ago. The task force includes the FBI and the RCMP, which the Saanich Police say have helped develop new leads and forensic evidence.

“Lindsay was an ambitious 24-year-old described by her family and friends as popular, caring, and determined to become successful in her career as a licensed real estate agent,” say the Saanich Police in a news release. “On February 2, 2008, shortly after 5:30 p.m., Lindsay was murdered in a vacant home located at 1702 DeSousa Place in Saanich. Lindsay had gone to the home for the purpose of showing it to potential buyers who are still unidentified. Lindsay met the unidentified individuals outside the home… Shortly thereafter, she was fatally stabbed in the upstairs bedroom of the home. Her boyfriend entered the vacant home shortly after her murder and called police.”

Police say the new task force is “reviewing and retesting evidence, including items from the crime scene as well as digital evidence. Technology not available at the time of the crime has allowed us to develop new investigative leads. As many of you have likely seen in the media lately, advancements in fields such as genealogy and DNA analysis has led to resolution in many other cases.”

Investigators are following up on every tip they receive, say the police.

“We believe people familiar with circumstances surrounding this case remain in our community. It is sometimes the case that people who may have knowledge initially do not come forward due to their close relationship with those who may have been involved or out of concern for their reputation and standing in the community and among friends,” says the news release. “We recognize relationships change over time as do people and their perspectives. It is not too late to come forward. Further, there are times when people are unknowingly brought into a situation by the person or persons responsible. Rest assured we have the ability to filter out innocent people and those whose role in the events was inadvertent.”

The investigators are asking anyone with knowledge of the case to call (250) 475-4356 or toll free 1-888-980-1919, or visit this website “to provide any information you may have, no matter how small it may seem.”

The following details of the case are outlined on the Saanich Police website:

“Lindsay Buziak was a 24-year-old real estate agent living and working in the Greater Victoria area of British Columbia. In early 2008, Lindsay was contacted by an unknown female with a noticeable accent. The female told Lindsay that she and her husband wanted to purchase a million-dollar home in Victoria that weekend. The cell phone used to contact Lindsay was registered in the Lower Mainland under a fictitious name and was used exclusively for this crime. The unknown female arranged to view several homes with Lindsay on February 2, 2008, including a new home located at 1702 De Sousa Place in Saanich.

“At approximately 5:30 p.m., Lindsay met with the unknown female and a male at the home on De Sousa. Lindsay advised friends and family that she was nervous about the showing and therefore her boyfriend arranged to attend the house shortly after her. Her boyfriend arrived at the residence, along with a friend, at approximately 5:45 p.m. and observed a male entering and closing the front door. The male was described as well dressed, approximately six feet tall, with dark hair. Believing the showing had just begun, her boyfriend waited outside for Lindsay to complete her showing. Not seeing any movement in the house, her boyfriend sent a text message to Lindsay to check on her and did not receive a response.

“Concerned that something had happened, her boyfriend and his friend attended the front door of the residence and found it was locked. Her boyfriend placed a call to 911 and actively began trying to find a way into the home. Prior to police attendance, entry was gained into the home where they found Lindsay had been fatally stabbed in an upstairs bedroom.

“The male and female Lindsay met with have not yet been identified nor have any arrests been made in relation to this crime.”