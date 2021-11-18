Royal LePage Wolle Realty in Kitchener, Ont. recently hosted a virtual cooking class and trivia night, raising $40,000 in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

All proceeds raised at the “Come Quizine with Us” event were directed to Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region and Woolwich Community Services.

Hosted by chef Darryl Fletcher and trivia master BeccaHosts, the evening brought an enthusiastic on-line audience together to cook a delicious meal, mix drinks and compete for trivia glory.

“Thanks to our amazing guests, generous sponsors and incredible volunteers, we were able to make a significant donation to two very important organizations in our community,” says Mark Wolle, broker/owner, Royal LePage Wolle Realty. “As long-standing supporters of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, we know just how life-changing women’s shelter services can be. We’re proud to be a part of so many new beginnings.”