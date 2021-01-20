This summer, when Royal LePage Triland Realty, with several offices in southwestern Ontario, was unable to hold traditional tournaments and fundraisers, the brokerage came up with some different ways to support their local shelters.

The company challenged 20 golfers to raise a minimum of $1,000 each for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. They held a socially distant event at a London golf club and raised more than $41,000.

Story continues below

Royal LePage Triland presented cheques for $25,500 to Anova London and $1,500 to WRRC Strathroy.

Royal LePage Triland Woodstock presented $5,500 to DASO-Domestic Abuse Services Oxford, and Royal LePage Triland St. Thomas raised $7,500 for Violence Against Women Services Elgin County.