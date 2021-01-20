From left: Joan Ball, Cathy Swan, Tracy Baltessen, Peter Meyer, Jane Hartley of Women’s Rural Resource Centre in Strathroy, Chelsey Maclachlan-Wormald of Anova, Adam Miller, Rita Nicholson and Harj Dhaliwal.
From left: Joan Ball, Cathy Swan, Tracy Baltessen, Peter Meyer, Jane Hartley of Women’s Rural Resource Centre in Strathroy, Chelsey Maclachlan-Wormald of Anova, Adam Miller, Rita Nicholson and Harj Dhaliwal.

This summer, when Royal LePage Triland Realty, with several offices in southwestern Ontario, was unable to hold traditional tournaments and fundraisers, the brokerage came up with some different ways to support their local shelters.

The company challenged 20 golfers to raise a minimum of $1,000 each for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. They held a socially distant event at a London golf club and raised more than $41,000.

Story continues below

Royal LePage Triland presented cheques for $25,500 to Anova London and $1,500 to WRRC Strathroy.

From left: Mike Carson, Karen Moritz of Domestic Abuse Services Oxford, Zach Burke and Melissa Wesselson.
From left: Mike Carson, Karen Moritz of Domestic Abuse Services Oxford, Zach Burke and Melissa Wesselson.

Royal LePage Triland Woodstock presented $5,500 to DASO-Domestic Abuse Services Oxford, and Royal LePage Triland St. Thomas raised $7,500 for Violence Against Women Services Elgin County.

From left: Ainslee Tracey, Liz Brown of Violence Against Women Services in Elgin County and Adam Miller.
From left: Ainslee Tracey, Liz Brown of Violence Against Women Services in Elgin County and Adam Miller.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here