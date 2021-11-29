Royal LePage Triland Realty, with five offices in the London, Ont. area, has pulled out all the stops in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

Following in the footsteps of its small-scale socially distanced golf tournament in 2020, the “Shelter Cup 2.0” was held in August, raising $54,000. The proceeds were directed to four local women’s shelters: Violence Against Women Services Elgin, Women’s Rural Resource Centre of Strathroy, Anova: Future without Violence and Domestic Abuse Services Oxford.

Golfers included both local Royal LePage and neighbouring Realtors and business partners. To be eligible to play, each of the only 30 participants had to commit to raising at least $1,000 for the cause. The brokerage’s Shelter Cup committee raised $10,000 in local sponsorships.

“I am very proud of our entire team of golfers, volunteers, sponsors and donors for making this day such a wonderful success,” says Royal LePage Triland Realty broker/owner Peter Meyer. “As a company, we are absolutely committed to keeping women and children in our community safe from domestic violence. To that end, we are exceptionally proud to have raised more than $500,000 over the last 10 years for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.”