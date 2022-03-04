Realtors at Royal LePage South Country Real Estate in Lethbridge, Alta. passed the $1 million fundraising milestone at the 24th annual Royal Gala, held late last year. In 2021, more than $102,000 was raised, bringing the total donated to date to $1.059 million.

All funds raised at the popular community auction support YWCA Lethbridge & District Harbour House, a 24-hour women’s emergency shelter and crisis line that assists women and their children seeking safe shelter and a life free from abuse. Funds raised over 24 years via the Royal Gala have helped more than 6,736 women and 4,012 children escaping domestic violence.

“We cannot begin to describe the gratitude and admiration we have for Leslie Hatfield, who started the Royal Gala all those years ago, and with sheer tenacity and passion transformed it into what the event is today,” says Royal Gala committee member and Royal LePage agent Ally Keith. “Because of her, because of the hundreds of donors, supporters and volunteers, thousands of women and children get a fresh start free of violence.”