The Royal LePage Riders Club recently raised $60,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at their popular biennial motorcycle ride.

This year the group rode from Calgary to Whistler, B.C. and back. Royal LePage says in a news release that the group of riders may have been smaller than usual due to COVID-19 precautions, but the spirit of fundraising was at an all-time high, with the team smashing their previous fundraising record.

“We challenged each other with fun activities and pop-up auctions as well as reaching out to our friends, families and clients to help us reach our fundraising goals,” says Royal LePage rider and sales representative Michael Sommer. “We all feel so fortunate for everyone’s generosity in support of women and children escaping domestic violence.”

Over five days, the group rode some of the most amazing roads in Canada, the company says. They fought sleet, rain, snow and icy conditions as they traveled up and down the mountain ranges for a total round-trip journey of 2,900 km.

“It was an epic event,” says veteran club member and Royal LePage sales representative Val Brooks. “I feel so blessed to be a part of this group that feels very much like a family. COVID kept us apart too long; it was so good reuniting with everyone for a cause close to our hearts.”

All proceeds raised from this year’s Ride for Shelter were directed to women’s shelters and domestic violence prevention programs in communities across Canada.