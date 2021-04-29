Participating Royal LePage brokerages across Alberta, including offices in Calgary, Edmonton, Cochrane and Strathmore, are running an online campaign to rally support for local services and small business.

Story continues below

The campaign, #RLPshopsLocal, runs until May 30. Participating real estate agents, brokerages and staff are promoting and highlighting locally owned shops, restaurants, home businesses, services and/or entertainment venues on their social media and website platforms. They are also promoting businesses through live social media video, recorded in-person interviews, photos on social media and tagging businesses using the #RLPshopsLocal hashtag.

“We made a decision a long time ago that we would become a company that uses our influence and energy into serving our community,” says one of the participating brokerages, Royal LePage Benchmark in Calgary, in a news release.

“Alberta small businesses are the heart and soul of our province and when they are affected, so are we. This is the least we can do to support hard-working Albertans who had a dream and had the courage to walk it out!” the company says.