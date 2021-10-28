Agents from Royal LePage Partners in Toronto have joined Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., which is Royal LePage Canada’s corporately owned brokerage.

“We are delighted to expand Royal LePage’s corporate brokerage with this distinguished group of agents who have been representing the Royal LePage brand in the communities we serve for many years. The addition of their expertise to our team further reinforces the corporate brokerage’s leadership position in the GTA,” says Karen Yolevski, COO, Royal LePage Real Estate Services. “This decision was important to the corporate brokerage as it aligns with supporting the succession goals of our franchisee network.”

Agents transferring from Royal LePage Partners will be based at Royal LePage’s York Mills office. All agents belonging to the corporate brokerage have access to 10 offices located across the GTA. They also have access to the corporate brokerage’s proprietary marketing system and its suite of digital products.

“Royal LePage Partners Realty has been part of the Royal LePage network for over two decades and staying within the network was a high priority when Vicky Cioci and I were considering options,” says Allan Kroch, former broker of record at Royal LePage Partners. “When the opportunity for the Royal LePage corporate brokerage to purchase our brokerage arose, we knew this was the ideal move for us as business owners and for our dedicated Realtors.”

“We are confident that this will be a positive change for everyone. We are excited to be joining our agents at the Royal LePage corporate brokerage and becoming members of the dynamic Yonge and York Mills office,” says Cioci.