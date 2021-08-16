Royal LePage Global Force Realty in Surrey, B.C. recently challenged their offices to show their generosity and support for the Lytton First Nation Band to support disaster relief after a tragic fire destroyed the majority of their town.

On Aug. 2, the team gathered at the Chilliwack Municipal Hall to present a cheque for $20,000 to Chief Janet Webster of the Lytton First Nation, accompanied by Royal LePage Global Force broker/owner Raj Gill, managing broker Dale Barker, MP for Missions-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon Brad Vis, Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove and several Royal LePage agents from the Abbotsford and Surrey offices.