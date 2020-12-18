Royal LePage Gardiner Realty refused to let the COVID-19 pandemic prevent the brokerage from raising critical funds for the local women’s shelter. It recently wrapped up an online fundraising campaign that raised $10,000 for Fredericton’s Women in Transition House, via the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

Story continues below

“It became clear quite early in the year that we wouldn’t be able to host our annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event,” says Royal LePage Gardiner Realty broker/owner Lincoln Thompson. “Cancelling the event was disheartening, but we knew the fundraising had to go on, especially since the need for shelter services and supports have only been increasing during the lockdowns.”

An online fundraising page was set up and past participants and supporters were encouraged to give what they could in order to help their local women’s shelter during these challenging times.

“We take the safety of our community very seriously and that includes all the women and children who we know are reaching out for a lifeline during this crisis and beyond,” says Thompson. “We also look forward to bringing our in-person event back with a bang in 2021!”