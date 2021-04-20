Royal LePage Frank Real Estate sales representatives Daniela Rodrigues and Sue Driver recently raised $15,300 for Oshawa, Ont. women’s shelter The Denise House.

After collecting donations from fellow Royal LePage professionals and local businesses, Rodrigues and Driver sold over 1,000 tickets within their community. They hosted a Facebook live event each day in February to draw a winning number for that day’s prize.

“We could not have done this without the support and generosity of all our incredible sponsors and each and every person who purchased a ticket,” says Rodrigues.

“We are truly overwhelmed with the support that we received,” added Driver. “Not everyone could be a winner but every ticket purchased will make a huge difference for women and children seeking safety from domestic violence.”