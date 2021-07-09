Royal LePage Estate Realty in Toronto recently hosted Unplugged for Shelter, a fundraising concert that raised $15,600 in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. The proceeds were directed to the Red Door Family Shelter, Scarborough Women’s Centre and Nellie’s Place in Toronto, and Halton Women’s Place in Oakville.

Held for the second year in place of the brokerage’s usual participation in the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation’s National Garage Sale for Shelter, Unplugged for Shelter has now raised $33,000 for local women’s shelters.

This year’s event featured a lineup of talented youth performers who delighted the virtual crowd with familiar favourites and original works.

“We’re immensely grateful to our performers for giving of their time and talents, and to our audience for giving so generously,” says Chris Dunlop, broker of record for Royal LePage Estate Realty.