Royal LePage Atlantic Homestead recently raised more than $14,000 in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation by hiking together in the great outdoors. The proceeds were directed to the Iris Kirby House shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

Dubbing this inaugural event “25k Your Way” the St. John’s, NL-based brokerage invited Royal LePage professionals, business partners, friends and family to join them on a series of hikes – all varying in distance and difficulty – over a two-week period. Hikers collected donations and joined the routes of their choosing. They just had to make sure they got in 25 km of hiking.

“We met many wonderful people on these daily hikes through our beautiful community and truly felt the support of generous donors and local businesses who joined us as sponsors,” says 25k Your Way committee chair Gillian Hickman.

“It was very special to know that each day we were raising more and more funds for a life-saving organization that serves so many local families,” says Nick Vinicombe, Royal LePage Atlantic Homestead owner/manager. “Iris Kirby needs our support now more than ever as a result of the COVID pandemic and the increases they are unfortunately seeing in the rates and severity of domestic violence. We consider it an honour to be able to step up and make a difference for them during this crisis and beyond.”